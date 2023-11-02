Thiago Silva extends Chelsea contract to 2024

LONDON: Chelsea extended the contract of 38-year-old centre-back Thiago Silva to the end of the 2023/2024 season on Friday.

Despite spending in excess of £500 million ($606 million) on new players this season, the Brazilian international has remained indispensable at the heart of the Blues defence.

“I am honestly so happy to continue my career with the Blues,“ said Silva, who joined Chelsea on a short-term deal from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020.

“When I signed my first contract here, it was to just do one year. Now it is already the fourth. I could not have imagined that, but really it is a very special moment for me to sign and stay at Chelsea.”

Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have come under fire for a scattergun approach to the transfer market during their first year in charge of the club.

But in a joint statement they hailed Silva's experience and leadership skills as a vital complement to the array of young talent they have signed up on long-term deals.

“He’s a world-class talent, as he’s proven over many years for club and country, and his experience, quality and leadership skills are vital to our vision going forward,“ said Boehly and Eghbali.

“We’re thrilled he has extended his contract with us and we look forward to more success with him ahead.” -AFP