Thief breaks into ‘thirsty’ headmaster’s car and escapes with RM109K

KUALA LUMPUR: A thief broke into a ‘thirsty’ headmaster’s car and escaped with RM109,000 which was kept in the front passenger seat of his car, while he had gone to get himself a drink from a nearby restaurant.

The money which was financial aid to the school was earlier withdrawn from a bank by the headmaster and placed in a bag which was kept in the front passenger seat of his car while he went to a nearby shop to buy a drink in Semenyih.

According to Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan, police received a report about the incident at 12.17 pm from the 50-year-old headmaster.

“Initial investigations revealed that the victim had withdrawn the money from a bank in Kampung Baru Semenyih at about 10am and placed the cash inside a bag. The bag was kept on the front passenger seat,” he said in a statement yesterday.

When the victim returned to his car, he saw the windscreen on the rear passenger side (right) was broken and the bag containing the cash was stolen.

The headmaster is from a primary school in Semenyih.

Mohd Zaid said police were trying to track down the thief and the case investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code. He also urged anyone with information to contact the nearest police station. -Bernama