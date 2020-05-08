Thieves hid in supermarket toilet before stealing mobile phones

SUNGAI BULOH: Police have arrested two men believed to be involved in theft and supermarket break-in in Puncak Alam, near here on April 25, which resulted in a loss amounting to RM43,961.

District Police chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar said investigations and checks on the CCTV camera recordings at the supermarket had led to the arrest of the two suspects believed to be friends, aged 21 and 42 years, at two houses in Saujana Utama here.

“The raids began on April 26 until last Sunday (May 3) and investigations found that both suspects have been actively breaking into supermarkets since January by hiding in the toilets until closing time.

“The duo worked together and targeted mobile phone shops. They would then sell the stolen items on Facebook,” she told reporters at the police headquarters here today.

She added that police also seized several items believed to be used in breaking into the supermarkets, as well as stolen items such as mobile phones, cigarettes and lighters which were hidden in a house at Saujana Utama 3, here.

Shafa’aton said both suspects had previous criminal and drug records.

With the arrest, the police believed that they have solved three break-ins and theft cases in Sungai Buloh district.

“Both suspects are being remanded until Monday (May 10) and the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code,” she said. -Bernama