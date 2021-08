PETALING JAYA: The federal government has been urged think carefully before it recognises the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.

Recognising the Taliban might send a wrong signal to all civilised society in the world that we condone hostile group of people who seized power by force and violence to rule a country, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) Associate Professor Dr. Muzaffar Syah Mallow said today.

The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan headed by the democratically elected leader of President Ashraf Ghani fell to force and violence by the Taliban.

“They have re-established the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which is an unrecognised Islamic state that was first established in September 1996,” Muzaffar said in a statement.

“The Taliban group stayed in power until 2001, when it was toppled by a United States-led military coalition that invaded the country after the September 11 attacks, sparking the 20-year-long war in Afghanistan.

“The Taliban, however, returned to power and re-established the Islamic Emirate after the fall of Kabul and has since had de facto control over most of the country. They do not have a good track record. Taliban have been known worldwide as a hostile group and their way to get into power is mostly done only through weapons and violence.”

The academic pointed out that the Taliban have also been known for acts of violence’s towards the people especially towards women.

“All the hostilities and violence’s actions carry out by Taliban have also tarnish the good name of Islam and Muslim society entirely,”he said.

“They also have harbored militant terror group like the Al-Qaeda led by Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind of September 11 attacked in New York which have killed thousands of innocent peoples. According to many reports released by the United Nations (UN), the Taliban has committed many acts of systematic massacres against the Afghan civilians.

“There is also many international reports over human trafficking committed by Taliban. Brutal repression of women was also reported to be widespread under the Taliban ruled in the past and as a result of such repression, Taliban faced significant international condemnation until today.”

Muzaffar reminded that we must never forget the Taliban track record in the past when they rule the country in late 1990s.

“For example, the Taliban has issued edicts in forbidding women from being educated, forcing girls to leave schools and colleges. Women leaving their houses were required to be accompanied by a male relative and were obligated to wear the burqa, a traditional dress covering the entire body except for a small slit out of which to see.

“Those accused of disobeying were publicly beaten. According to the United Nations (UN), the Taliban and its allies were responsible for 76% of civilian casualties in Afghanistan in 2009, 75% in 2010 and 80% in 2011,” he said.

“The Taliban through their recent press conference have said that they will not behave like they used to behave in the past. However, can we put our trust to group of people who seize power by guns and bullets?”

Muzaffar said Malaysia should instead lead international community especially the Muslim world to put pressure to Taliban to set aside their hostilities and violence, and force them to go through democratic process if they want to be in power.

“Malaysia should push all Islamic nations through Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) to put more pressures to Taliban in order for them to respect the existing democratic principles in place in Afghanistan, human rights values as well as international laws,” he added.