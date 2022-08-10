Third-party intervention in foreign worker application not allowed: KSM

PUTRAJAYA: The Human Resources Ministry (KSM) today warned against any third-party intervention to resolve problems in connection with applications for foreign workers facing employers in Malaysia.

The ministry, in a statement today, a third-party intervention will only complicate the application process and expose it to abuse, such as corruption or leakage of relevant information that could delay the application process.

“KSM is aware and understands the problems on the ground and is capable of managing the issues facing employers, as well as implementing the best initiatives to solve the problems.

“Employers are advised to liaise with KSM for any problems encountered in applying for foreign workers,“ said the ministry.

According to KSM, it is always open to any input provided by any party in improving and simplifying the foreign worker application process.

Employers who wish to obtain more information can contact KSM's Migrant Worker Management Division (oscksm@mohr.gov.my) at 03-88852939/2940 or the Peninsular Malaysia Labour Department (jtksm@mohr.gov.my). -Bernama