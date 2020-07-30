Third week of Parliament sitting ends after debate by 128 MPs on royal address

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 128 Members of Parliament (MPs) debated on the motion of thanks for the royal address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after the third week sitting of the Dewan Rakyat ended yesterday.

Various issues were raised by the MPs, both from the government and the opposition, among them on the Covid-19 outbreak and its effects, such as unemployment and economic problems, as well as issues that cropped up in their respective constituencies during the debate on the motion, which started on July 14.

All the issues raised by them are expected to be answered by the relevant ministers when the sitting continues next week.

This week, the sitting was held for three days only compared to the usual four days, following the Aidiladha celebration, which falls tomorrow.

Apart from that, the issue on the presence of several MPs at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex to give support to Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and wait for the High Court’s verdict on the former prime minister, who was later found guilty of seven charges relating to the misappropriation of RM42 million in SRC International funds and was sentenced to a total of 72 years in jail and fined RM210 million for the offences, drew the ire of the opposition MPs for putting their fellow MPs’ health at risk.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun, however, said Members of Parliament who were among the crowd at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex compound on Tuesday could not be barred from attending the Dewan Rakyat sitting as long as they do not show Covid-19 symptoms.

Other highlights of this week’s Parliament sitting included the tabling of the amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987 for the first reading by Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, to address drink-driving.

Under the proposed amendments, the jail sentence for those caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs resulting in death is increased to between 10 to 15 years, as well as fine of between RM50,000 to RM100,000, upon conviction.

For drivers who cause injury, they face a maximum imprisonment for 10 years and fine of up to RM50,000, if found guilty. -Bernama