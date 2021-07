MOSCOW: Thirty-five journalists were killed around the world in the first half of this year, the Geneva-based Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), a non​-governmental organisation (NGO), said on Tuesday.

“In the first six months of the year, 35 journalists have been killed in 21 countries around the world,“ Sputnik reported, quoting the NGO.

The same death toll was registered in the first half of the previous year, while the annual tally stood at 92.

Among the victims of 2021, there were five reporters in Afghanistan, three in Mexico and Pakistan each, and two journalists in each of the following countries: Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, and India.

The majority of the deceased journalists were targetted intentionally, with terrorist groups being behind almost a third of the casualties, the organisation specified.

Nearly half of the deaths happened in areas of armed hostilities, including in Burkina Faso, Ethiopia's Tigray, Nagorno-Karabakh, Afghanistan, Somalia, Gaza, the DRC's North Kivu, and Pakistan.

PEC General Secretary Blaise Lempen urged the authorities in the countries of concern to investigate and hold those responsible for the killing of journalists accountable. Of great concern is the media situation in Afghanistan, particularly over female reporters in the country, with the withdrawal of NATO forces.

Additionally, over 1,580 Covid-19 fatalities among journalists have been logged in 78 countries since March 2020. The mortality rate, however, slowed down last month, according to the NGO. -Bernama