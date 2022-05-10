Thomas Cup: Momota vows to beat Malaysia

BANGKOK: World number two player, Kento Momota(pix) hailed Malaysia as one of the strongest teams in the 2022 Thomas Cup Finals, here.

However, the Japanese men’s singles ace, vowed to mount a great challenge ahead of the mouthwatering clash between his country and Malaysia in a bid to top Group D in the final match tomorrow at Impact Arena here.

“I will try my best to help my team beat Malaysia,” he told Bernama when met after his match against Toby Penty of England in the Group D here, today.

Momota, who experienced a dip in the form including a shock early exit at the hands of Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo at the Badminton Asia Championships in Manila recently, admitted he had experienced a symptom of low confidence which had taken a toll on his performance.

In fact, the two-time world champion said the first set against world number 53 Penty gave him the heebie-jeebies before the Japanese found his way out to emerge victorious in 21-18, 21-11.

“I felt very nervous in the first game but I hope that I will be more relaxed and play better next time,” he added.

Momota was part of the Japanese team that defeated Malaysia 3-2 in the final match of the 2014 edition in New Delhi, India.

The last time both countries met in this world’s most prestigious badminton tournament was in the previous edition in Aarhus, Denmark.

Japan crushed Malaysia 4-1 in the Group D match last October.-Bernama