Thomas Cup: New Zealand knocked out by Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: New Zealand have withdrawn from the Thomas Cup after several of their players contracted Covid-19, just four days before the competition begins at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to Badminton New Zealand, they decided to withdraw from the prestigious world men’s team championship after some team members tested positive for Covid-19 during the recent Oceania Championships from April 28 to May 1 in Melbourne, Australia.

“During the tournament and in the subsequent days after the event, several players have tested positive. This has resulted in a severely depleted team, with the possibility of additional positive cases detected upon arrival in Thailand.

“The difficult decision to withdraw the team was made considering all factors, and putting player welfare at the forefront of our thinking. We are focused on supporting the remaining New Zealand players in Australia and getting them home safely, as soon as possible,“ it said in a Facebook post today.

New Zealand had been drawn in Group D with 2014 champions Japan, England and Malaysia.

As Japan are among the favourites in the tournament, Malaysia now must win against England to ensure a ticket into the quarter-finals. Only the top two teams in each group will advance to the knock-out phase.

Defending champions Indonesia, China and Denmark are the other favourites for the tournament, which will be held from May 8 to 15.-Bernama