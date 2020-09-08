Those in power should be more empathetic: NGOs

PETALING JAYA: There is a lack of empathy among those in power, leading to a disconnect between them and the general public, according to two non-governmental organisations.

Consumers Association of Subang and Shah Alam, Selangor president Datuk Dr Jacob George believes the situation will only deteriorate further.

Citing two recent cases involving high-profile individuals, he said the people would not take this kind of behaviour for much longer.

On Saturday, Datin Seri Masdiana Muhammad, the wife of Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, posted a picture of herself taking a dip in a swimming pool and another one of an Air Selangor water tanker supplying water to her home. Both pictures were posted on Instagram.

The fact that water supply had been cut to large parts of Selangor drew the ire of various parties.

Just recently, Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Dr Khairuddin Aman Razali came under fire for failing to observe a 14-day quarantine upon his return from a trip to Turkey.

He was slapped with a RM1,000 fine, a sum many think does not commensurate with the offence considering his position.

George said there were signs the situation was going to get worse.

“I don’t see people resigning, which is the yardstick or gold standard for accountability,” he told theSun yesterday.

On the bright side, he said he sees a change coming. “For the first time, Malaysians will not tolerate these kind of double standards,” he said.

Patriots public communications director Capt Dr Wong Ang Peng said Masdiana’s decision to show off her swimming pool was insensitive.

“She should show empathy to the people who were suffering without water for a few days.

“Attitudes like this are out of place if we are to build a caring and loving society of mutual respect,” he said.

“The mentri besar and exco concerned should be held responsible. There is no point in taking pictures during relief activities, or speaking about harsher laws after the damage has already been done,” he said.

Both Amirudin and his wife have since apologised for the incident.

