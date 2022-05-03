Thousands attend Sarawak Premier's Aidilfitri open house

KUCHING: The Aidilfitri open house hosted by Premier of Sarawak Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Puan Sri Juma'ani Tuanku Bujang today was attended by thousands of guests from various backgrounds.

He said the open house, from 10 am to 4 pm, was a good start to being able to live a normal life after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

“Today I welcome everyone, from all walks of life, and they have expressed their happiness with what the government is doing in the recovery process.

“I am confident that after this our economy will grow, and economic activities will continue to run smoothly. I am also confident that recovery (process) will happen faster,” he said.

The Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak, Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife, Toh Puan Ragad Kurdi Taib also attended Abang Johari's open house at about 1 pm.

Also present were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Seri Dr Sim Hui Kian as well as state ministers and deputy ministers.-Bernama