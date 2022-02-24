Thousands of Indian students stranded in Ukraine after airspace shut

NEW DELHI: Thousands of Indian students were stranded in Ukraine following the closure of airspace for civilian flights due to Russian military action on Thursday.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv said the planned special flights were cancelled and alternative arrangements were being made to evacuate Indian nationals.

“Today early morning, we all woke up (to) the news that Ukraine is under attack. The situation is highly tense and very uncertain and this of course is causing a lot of anxiety. The air space is closed, railways schedules are in flux and roads are crammed,“ Indian ambassador Partha Satpathy said in a message posted on social media.

The envoy said he was “inundated with calls” for help from Indian nationals.

“As you are aware, Ukraine is under martial law, which has made movement difficult. For those students who are stranded without a place of stay in Kyiv, Mission is in touch with establishments to put them up,“ the embassy said in another advisory.

Air India had planned two Ukraine flights on Thursday and Saturday.

Indian activists and politicians made appeals to the External Affairs Ministry for evacuating the students as some of those stranded posted videos on social media seeking help.

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he received a call from the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on the Ukrainian situation.

“Discussed the grave situation in Ukraine and how India could contribute to de-escalation efforts,“ he said in a tweet.-Bernama