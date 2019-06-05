Thousands throng PM, cabinet ministers’ Aidilfitri open house

PUTRAJAYA: Thousands thronged the Prime Minister’s official residence, Seri Perdana for the Aidilfitri open house hosted by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Cabinet ministers since 10 am.

It is the second Aidilfitri open house organised by Pakatan Harapan (PH) led by Dr Mahathir since winning the 14th general election.

The prime minister and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali are expected to arrive around noon after attending the open house at Istana Negara.

About 50,000 guests are expected to flood Seri Perdana with many gathering at the gate as early as 8.30 am.

Aside from 1,150 parking spaces, free shuttle bus services at three locations Putrajaya Sentral, Masjid Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin and Masjid Putra were also made available to the public who wanted to attend the open house.

Guests would also have the opportunity to pose for photographs with Dr Mahathir and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, and cabinet ministers.

Expected to be present are Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo and Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Also anticipated are Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik, Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad. — Bernama