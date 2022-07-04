Thousands told to evacuate in Japan’s Miyazaki prefecture: Report

TOKYO: An evacuation has been announced for 17,000 people in the Japanese city of Nichinan, located in Miyazaki Prefecture, as tropical storm Aere approaches, reported Sputnik.

The evacuation order was issued amid heavy rains and an increased threat of landslides, the NHK broadcaster said on Monday.

Tropical storm Aere is likely to make landfall in Japan’s southwestern main island of Kyushu on Tuesday.

Miyazaki Prefecture, which is located on Kyushu Island, received 37 millimeters of rain per hour on Monday morning, according to NHK.-Bernama