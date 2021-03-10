Threatening sister with knives, jobless man fined RM4,500

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man was fined RM4,500 by the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today for making criminal threats against his sister by pointing two knives at her for refusing to give him money.

Magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan passed the sentence on Muhammad Suhairiy Md Ashaary, 24, after he pleaded guilty to committing the act against Noorashikin Md Ashaary, 36, at a house in Taman Rahmat Jaya Sri Kundang, Rawang here at 5.50 pm on March 6.

He was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum sentence of seven years imprisonment or a fine or both.

He has to serve six months in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Khairunnisak Hassni had urged the court to impose a commensurate sentence saying the accused acted aggressively because he was under the influence of drugs.

“In this case, the accused used two knives measuring 34 centimetres and 27 centimetres respectively and the victim was the accused’s sister,“ Khairunnisak said.

Muhammad Suhairiy, who was not represented, pleaded for a lenient sentence saying that he was not working and apologised and promised not to repeat the offence.

According to the facts, on the day of the incident, the victim was at home and the accused scolded and cursed her for not giving him the RM100 he had requested.

His sister only gave him RM50 when she found out that her brother was a drug addict, causing him to become enraged.

He then chased his sister out of the house by pointing two knives that he held in his right hand at her. — Bernama