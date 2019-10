KUALA LUMPUR: Three four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicles were stolen, allegedly by a group of men, from a showroom in Sungai Jelok, Kajang, early yesterday morning.

The five suspects were believed to have broken into the premises about 4am before driving away three Ford Ranger Raptor vehicles.

Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said according to an eyewitness, a 47-year-old Pakistani security guard at the premises, the suspects had broken into the premises using machete.

“The suspects, armed with machetes, also tied up the security guard before fleeing with the three vehicles.

“The losses incurred is estimated at RM600,000 and the case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for armed robbery,” he told Bernama today.

He said police were tracking down all the suspects and asked the public to contact any nearby police station or the investigating officer Inspector Hafizah Abdul Latiff at 016-6060955 if they have any information on the incident. — Bernama