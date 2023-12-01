Three arrested for committing mischief

JOHOR BAHRU: Two men and a woman, all locals, were arrested by the police last Tuesday on suspicion of committing mischief, including by setting fire and splashing paint, in the Kulai district.

Kulai district police Chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the two men, aged 25 and 36, and the 43-year-old woman were arrested at different locations in Seri Alam and Johor Bahru.

He said that with their arrest, the police also seized a motorcycle and some equipment used to commit the alleged offences.

When questioned, they admitted to being paid RM1,300 each to splash paint at two addresses and throw a molotov cocktail at another address, he said in a statement today.

Tok said the three suspects, now in remand for six days since yesterday, had no previous record.

They are being investigated under Sections 435 and 427 of the Penal Code. -Bernama