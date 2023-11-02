Three arrested within 22 hours after robbery

BATU PAHAT: Three local men were arrested within 22 hours after they were alleged to have broken into a house in Yong Peng, near here, yesterday.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said the three suspects aged between 33 and 44 were arrested at two different locations in Simpang Renggam, near Kluang, at about 2am today.

He said the police mounted a raid after a man lodged a report that he was was robbed while he was asleep at home at 4am on Wednesday.

“The victim, who is a foreigner, was robbed of cash amounting RM4,000, some personal belongings and a Proton Iswara car,” he said in a statement, adding that the stolen car was found in Simpang Renggam which led to the arrest of the trio.

Ismail said investigations revealed the three have past criminal and drug-related offences and they have been remanded for four days from today to facilitate investigations under Sections 395/397/379A of the Penal Code. -Bernama