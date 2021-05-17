Three Asean leaders call for international community’s commitment

KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah today issued a joint statement calling the international community to remain resolute in their commitment for the “two-state solution” towards achieving an independent State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital

The leaders who condemned in the strongest term the repeated blatant violations and aggressions carried out by the Israelis throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory also said they stand ready to support international efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the Middle East.

“We request the United Nations General Assembly to convene an emergency session to address the grave developments and come up with a Uniting for Peace Resolution with a view to putting an end to the atrocities carried out against the Palestinian people,” they said

The three leaders said this in the Joint Leaders Statement of Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam on the Escalation of Violence by Israelis in the Occupied Palestinian Territory issued here yesterday.

In the statement they also voiced their grave concern with the illegal expansion of settlements and the demolitions and seizures of Palestinian‑owned structures across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

They also unreservedly condemned the flagrant violations of international law, including humanitarian and human rights law, perpetrated by Israel, the Occupying Power, through its inhumane, colonial and apartheid policies towards the Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

They wanted an urgent and responsible collective action to ensure the necessary accountability for such violations and called upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint, cease attacks against civilians, to take steps in de-escalating the situation and to uphold international law and order.

“We urge both parties to accept a temporary international presence in the City of Al-Quds, to monitor the cessation of hostilities in the Occupied Territory of Palestine,” they said.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was urged to act urgently and take all possible measures to guarantee the safety and protection of the Palestinian civilians throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

They also reiterated their solidarity with, and commitment to the Palestinian people, including their rights to self-determination, and the creation of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine. -BERNAMA