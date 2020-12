IPOH: Three brothers were killed while their mother suffered serious injuries when the car they were in was involved in an accident with a container lorry at Km 272.5 of the northbound North-South Expressway near Simpang Pulai here this afternoon.

The three children were identified as Muhammad Adam Hakimi Muhammad Alhafis, 7, Muhammad Lutfi Hakim, 3, and one-year-old Muhammad Affan Hafiy.

Ipoh District deputy police chief (Operations) Supt Mohamed Nordin Abdullah said that in the 3.50 pm incident, the brothers were in the Perodua Axia driven by their mother Nur Aimi Nadiah Abdul Rahin, 27, on their way from Melaka to Penang.

“Earlier, the container lorry carrying electric items and travelling from Shah Alam, Selangor to Penang was involved in an accident with another lorry carrying oil palm fertiliser and which was travelling from Klang to Bagan Serai. Both vehicles stopped on the emergency lane.

“Suddenly, the car driven by Nur Aimi Nadiah went out of control, spun and rammed into the back of the container lorry,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamed Nordin said as a result of the accident, the three brothers from Taman Sri Gombak, Batu Caves died on the spot while their mother is being treated at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here.

He said autopsies would be conducted tomorrow and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama