Three brothers use school holidays to support family

PADANG BESAR: Three brothers in Kampung Ayer Timbul, Chuping, took the opportunity to help their parents as well as earn extra pocket money during their end-of-term break.

Since their father, Mohd Asrul Rusman, 44, had a spinal operation in 2019, the third to fifth child of six siblings have been helping their mother, Rohaida Md Jusoh, 45, to pick vegetables and attend to livestock.

Rohaida said her children-Mohd Ilham Mohd Asrul, 13, Mohd Idham Anuar Mohd Asrul, 11, and Mohd Azham Mohd Asrul, 8-would help her during every school holiday to earn their own pocket money and ease the family’s burden.

“After my husband underwent surgery, he could no longer work due to spinal problems, and since then, I have been paid RM30 per day to collect vegetables. We also rear goats in our backyard, “ she told Bernama recently.

She added that the wages earned by her children are kept by them and used as pocket money to cover their expenses at school.

“I always remind my sons that we need to work hard to earn money. “Alhamdulillah (praise be to God)”, they understand and never complain about helping me earn income during their school holidays,” she added.

According to her, her children are also involved in the Special Education Integration Programme (PPKI) due to learning disabilities, while her husband also receives monthly assistance from the Social Welfare Department.

The perseverance of the three siblings caught the attention of Perlis State Education Department (JPN) director, Naharudeen Othman who visited the family and went down to the field to take a closer look at the family’s situation.He said the department commended the efforts of the three boys to help their mother, and at the same time, earn extra pocket money.

“We also hope the children could acquire skills, for example, in the field of agriculture, which could come in handy in the future,“ he said.

Naharudeen said the State Education Department would also work with other agencies to see what form of assistance could be channelled to the family, especially in the field of agriculture. “We may apply for assistance, such as planting vegetables in the polybags in the large backyard of the house. With this move, these children will also receive practical training to take care of their crops and pick up lifelong skills, “ he said.

During the meeting, Naharudeen also presented a cash contribution to the family for the reopening of the school on March 21. -Bernama