Three BRR in Malacca offering Menu Rahmah

ALOR GAJAH: Three Rahmah Ramadan Bazaars (BRRs) operating in three districts in Malacca are offering various dishes at Menu Rahmah prices in a bid to reduce the cost of living of the people.

State Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) director Norena Jaafar said that, so far, a total of 47 traders had registered voluntarily to offer Menu Rahmah at the three BRRs, namely in Taman Seri Cempaka in Melaka Tengah, Pekan Masjid Tanah in Alor Gajah and Bandar Baru Merlimau in Jasin.

“For example, at the Pekan Masjid Tanah BRR, a total of 15 traders are offering Menu Rahmah involving food items like mixed rice, chicken rice, nasi lemak, kebab and so on,“ she told Bernama at the Pekan Masjid Tanah BRR, here, yesterday.

She said visitors also have the chance to redeem e-wallet vouchers worth RM20 per person under the Retail Sector Digitalisation Initiative programme, but it is limited to the first 1,000 visitors at each BRR on the set date.

She added that the vouchers can be redeemed at the Masjid Tanah BRR for three days from March 31 to April 9, Taman Seri Cempaka (from April 7-8) and Bandar Baru Merlimau (April 14-15).

In another development, Norena said the state KPDN received 28 complaints regarding price hikes on food sold at Ramadan bazaars in the past nine days from March 23 and that they will conduct an investigation to ensure there is no element of profiteering involved.

She added that, in the past nine days, the state KPDN had also inspected 823 premises selling food and drinks, including 14 Ramadan bazaars statewide. -Bernama