Three children, among five injured in crash on Elite Expressway

KUALA LUMPUR: Five people, including three children, were injured in a road crash involving three vehicles at Kilometre 9.2 of the North–South Expressway Central Link (Elite) near Subang here last night.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said a team from the Subang Fire and Rescue station rushed to the scene following a distress call at 11.55 pm.

He said based on information, the crash involved seven vehicles, but when the fire team arrived, there were only three vehicles at the scene, involving a lorry which crashed into a Perodua Axia car in which four members of a family were travelling in and a Nissan Grand Livina multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in which seven Bangladesh nationals were travelling.

Of the five victims who were injured in the crash, three of them were a 42-year-old man and his sons, aged 10 and 13, who were travelling in the car, while the other two were passengers in the MPV, comprising a 59-year-old woman and a five-year-old girl he said in a statement today.

He said passers helped to bring the victims out of the wrecked vehicles and sent them to Putrajaya Hospital for treatment.

However, the lorry driver is believed to have fled the scene.-Bernama