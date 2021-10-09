Three children feared drown at Sungai Kampung Mangkuk estuary in Setiu

SETIU: Three children were feared drown while out looking for clams with their families at the Sungai Kampung Mangkuk estuary here yesterday evening.

The three children are Nurulhasya Humaira Che Mohd Humaizi, 11 years-old, her brother Muhammad Aryyan Faheem, 7 and a relative Nur Amni Insyirah Saiful Tarmizi, 9.

Setiu district disaster committee chairman, Rosli Latif said before the incident, there were three adults and six children in the water at the location looking for clams.

“The tide rose very fast, and the adults only managed to grab three of the children while they failed to save the other three who disappeared under water.

“Search and rescue operation will continue with the involvement of the Fire and Rescue Department, (JBPM), Royal Malaysia Police, Civil Defence Force, Rela and villagers,” he told reporters at the location yesterday.-Bernama