SHAH ALAM: The Selangor State Assembly was told today that three crematorium construction applications have been given planning permission (KM) in two local authority (PBT) administrative areas in the state.

Special executive councillor for Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism, and Taoism (Limas) Datuk Teng Chang Khim said the permission was granted for two crematoria in Jeram and Ijok under the administration of the Kuala Selangor Municipal Council (MPKS) and the other in Beranang sub-district located within Kajang Municipal Council (MPKj) area.

Teng, who is also Investment, Trade, Industry, Small and Medium Industries Standing Committee chairman said there were two other proposals for the crematorium construction from Kuala Langat Municipal Council (MPKL) to be located in Jalan Serdang Belah, under Tanjung Dua Belas sub-district and another from Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) to be located in Hulu Kelang sub-district.

“MPKL has confirmed submitting an application for allocation to the Implementation Coordination Unit, Prime Minister's Department (ICU JPM) for the construction of a crematorium in Tanjung Dua Belas sub-district. ICU JPM representatives had made a site visit for verification on Aug 3.

“MPKj has also received the KM for the construction of a crematorium in Beranang sub-district. The application was approved in the MPKj One Stop Centre Committee Meeting dated March 9, ” he said in response to a question from Wong Siew Ki (PH-Balakong) at the state assembly sitting today.

Wong wanted to know if the state government was planning on constructing more crematoria in every Selangor PBT.

Teng informed that currently the state has seven crematorium venues, two under the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA), MBPJ (two), Subang Jaya City Council (one), Klang Municipal Council (one) and Sepang Municipal Council (one). -Bernama