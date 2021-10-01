Three days of water disruption expected in 998 areas in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 998 areas around Selangor will be affected by scheduled water supply disruption from Oct 13 to 16.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) chief executive officer Suhaimi Kamaralzaman said the disruption is unavoidable as the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant Phase 1 (SSP1 WTP) will be shut down for upgrading and maintenance works.

“Areas in the Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor districts are among areas to be affected by the scheduled water supply disruption which is expected to be fully restored at 5 pm on Oct 16,” he said in a statement today.

He said Air Selangor will be mobilising 105 water tankers and provide 18 Public Water Taps for the convenience of customers in need of water supply during the water supply recovery period, with priority to critical premises such as hospitals and dialysis centres.

For commercial customers, four local water filling stations will be made available for them to purchase water supply at all 10 Air Selangor Customer Service Counters and to be collected using their own water tankers.

Affected customers are advised to store adequate water supply and use water prudently during the scheduled water supply disruption period.

Information of a complete list of the affected areas, Public Water Taps and Local Water FIlling stations can be obtained online at hentitugas.airselangor.com. -Bernama