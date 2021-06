KUALA LUMPUR: Three including a woman who tried to escape from police inspection were detained after the car they were travelling in skidded into a monsoon drain near Taman Sri Nanding in Hulu Langat near here yesterday.

Cheras Police chief ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar said the police anti-crime patrol team had spotted the suspicious-looking fully-tinted Perodua Bezza car in Jalan Cheras at 5.15 pm.

“When asked to stop for inspection, the driver refused and sped off.

“Three police patrol cars were mobilised to give chase as the suspects headed towards Kajang before they finally skidded.

“There were four suspects in the car, aged between 20 and 36, but one escaped on foot and efforts are being done to track him down,” he said in a statement here today.

Muhammad Idzam said the three who were arrested were tested positive for drugs and have previous criminal records. -Bernama