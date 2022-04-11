Three detained to assist investigations after Myvi car overturned by rioting individuals

JOHOR BAHRU: Three local men were detained on suspicion of rioting and overturning a Perodua Myvi car at a petrol station in Kota Masai, here last night.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the suspects, aged between 17 and 24, were detained between 10.45 am and 12 noon today at different locations in Jalan Bunga Raya Masai and Jalan Tembikai Taman, Kota Masai, here.

He said a commotion that started at 9.40 pm was believed to have been started after an accident involving a 21-year-old Myvi driver and a motorcycle delivery man who was also 21.

Both were injured in the crash but are in stable condition.

“After the (accident) incident, a group of unknown individuals came and damaged the victim’s car before overturning it. We are still investigating the cause of the riot,” he said in a statement here today.

He also said police were actively identifying other individuals believed to be involved in the riot adding that the case was being investigated under Section148/427 of the Penal Code and Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Several video recordings of the altercation at the petrol station and the Myvi car being overturned went viral on social media including Tiktok and Facebook.-Bernama