Three districts in K’tan has lanthanide deposits worth RM125b: Takiyuddin

KOTA BHARU: The government has identified three districts in Kelantan with potential lanthanide deposits of 2,562,500 tonnes worth RM125 billion, thus would benefit the people of the state.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pix) said the three districts are Tanah Merah, Jeli and Gua Musang.

According to research carried out, a large amount of non-radioactive lanthanide was found in Aring, Gua Musang, spanning an area of 100,000 hectares, while in Stong, Batu Melintang, Jeli and Tanah Merah, lanthanide deposits were found in areas covering 80,000 hectares and 25,000 hectares respectively.

“So far, the standard operating procedure (SOP) to find lanthanide has been completed and the next process will be carried out after discussions with the state government. The process includes preparation of tender and issuance of permits before the mineral can be mined.

“KeTSA through the Minerals and Geoscience Department will provide the necessary assistance and advise to ease the procedures and process,“ he told reporters at the presentation of a certificate of recognition for the Stong National Geopark to the Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob, here today.

Takiyuddin said with the recognition awarded to the Stong National Geopark, it becomes the eighth National geopark to gain recognition because there are 25 Geosites and four out of the total have values that are internationally acclaimed.-Bernama