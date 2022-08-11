Three-DPM offer still stands although not included in BN manifesto: Zahid

BAGAN DATUK: The offer to create three deputy prime minister (DPM) posts still stands even if it was not included in the Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto for the 15th General Election (GE15), BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said if BN wins in the upcoming GE15 and forms the new government, the three DPM posts will definitely be created, each to represent the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak, along with ministerial portfolios to be decided later.

“Of course, it will increase the power of Sabah and Sarawak representatives in the Cabinet, not just because of the post of DPM, but also the ministerial portfolios that they will hold.

“Those appointed as DPM are not only there to assist the Prime Minister, but also to help the territories (peninsular, Sabah and Sarawak) that they represent,” he said after attending the briefing session with the staff involved in the Jalinan Rakyat programme at Bagan Datuk Umno Complex here today.

On Oct 23, Ahmad Zahid was reported as saying that Sabah BN and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) could suggest to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for this suggestion be included in the BN and GPS manifesto for GE15.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid also called on all BN candidates to observe the essence of the BN manifesto launched yesterday.

“This is because if they were elected, they will be the ones who have to undertake and monitor the fulfilment of each plan contained in the manifesto,” he said.

The manifesto themed Perancangan Amal dan Usaha (PADU) features a new and fresh deal for the people and contains 99 practices and means in turning Malaysia into a fully developed nation.-Bernama