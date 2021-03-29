Three factory workers jailed for using fake MCs, three others claim trial

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Six factory workers were charged in two separate Magistrate’s Courts here today with committing forgery by using fake medical certificates.

Three of them pleaded guilty and were sentenced to five days in jail while three more claimed trial.

Muhammad Zulhakimi Masdi, 22 pleaded guilty before Magistrate Sri Pracha Nanthini Balabedha while in another court, Mohamad Hafizi Zainuddin, 28 and Muhammad Amir Md Ishak, 19, also pleaded guilty to committing the same offence before Magistrate Mohd Zaki Abd Rahman.

All three were jailed for five days, but received differing fines, with Muhammad Zulhakimi being fined RM3,500 while Mohamad Hafizi and Muhammad Amir were fined RM2,700.

The three workers were charged with fraudulently using forged sick leave certificates at EMS M Engineering Medical System Sdn Bhd in Seberang Perai Tengah district at 9 am between Oct 2020 and Feb 2021.

They were charged under Section 465 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum of two years in jail and fine or both, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, three other factory workers, Nurul Izzah Abdul Razak, 20, Nur Farah Amira Alisham, 20 and Marsya Fatini Mohd Rani, 19, claimed trial to the same offence at the same time and place between Oct 2020 and Feb this year.

However, while Nurul Izzah and Nur Farah face a single charge, Marsya Fatini was slapped with two counts.

The court set bail at RM5,000 for Nurul Izzah with one surety and RM2,700 for Nur Farah and Marsya Fatini respectively. — Bernama