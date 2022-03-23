Three fishermen reported missing since Sunday rescued

KEPALA BATAS: Three fishermen who were reported missing since Sunday (March 20) after they set out from Pangkalan Sungai Tembus, Penaga to go fishing, managed to survive on water.

The victims, Muhammad Firdaus Shamsudin, 34, Afzanizul Zakaria, 44, and Ruzaini Saad, 43, were rescued by a trawler boat after their boat ran out of fuel causing them to be stranded in the middle of the sea.

The three had gone out to fish at 5 am and should have returned to the jetty before noon yesterday.

Their boat then went adrift until it reached the waters of Langkawi, Kedah before the men were rescued.

Recounting the moment, Afzanizul said the boat suddenly ran out of fuel on the way to the jetty and at the same time the food supply was also depleted because they usually went to the sea for about six to seven hours only.

“We only had water on us and we did not see any other boats nearby and could only pray for safety,” he added.

He said they also had to endure a storm that occurred at midnight by lying still, adding that they could only pray that the boat would not capsize due to the big waves.

“Alhamdulillah, fortunately, yesterday another boat saw us and helped us back to the jetty today,“ he said when met at the Pangkalan Sungai Tembus Jetty, here yesterday.

His friend, Ruzaini said they tried to contact other friends using their mobile phones while they were stranded but could not make connections because there was no network, adding that at this time they left their fate to God.

“We are very grateful and thankful to the fishermen who helped,“ he said, adding that this was his first experience of being adrift at sea in almost 10 years of working as a fisherman.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Mohd Radzi Ahmad said the three fishermen flew a red flag to get help and were sent to Kepala Batas Hospital for a medical check-up.

Meanwhile, Penang Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Capt Abd Razak Mohamed said the body of a Thai national who was reported missing after the boat he was in with two other fishermen capsized due to strong winds yesterday was found near Pulau Kendi near here yesterday.

He said the victim, Sorawit Thapchaiyut in his 40s, was found stuck in a net near the boat at about 10 am and his body was sent to the Penang Hospital for a post-mortem.

In the incident, two fishermen survived, namely Tan Soon Gin, 36 and another Thai national, Pai San Chu Kaw, also in his 40s when their boat capsized between 5 and 6 am while they were fishing at that location.-Bernama