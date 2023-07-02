Three focus areas to boost Sabah education: Lim

KOTA KINABALU: Three issues will be given a focus to boost the education sector in Sabah, which is often linked to the issue of lagging behind, compared with the Peninsula, said Deputy Education Minister, Lim Hui Ying.

She said the three issues are dilapidated schools, lack of students and special education.

Lim, who was on her first working visit to Sabah since being appointed as deputy education minister, said that the first focus is the upgrade of schools which are in poor condition; a problem which has been plaguing schools in the state for a long time.

“We will focus on upgrading dilapidated schools in Sabah, therefore I am planning to visit schools located in the interior in my next visits,” she told reporters, after visiting Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Anglo Chinese Kota Kinabalu, here today.

She added that the second focus is on finding solutions to the problem of schools lacking students in the state.

“As we know, many schools in Sabah are categorised as schools with an inadequate number of students, and we will find a solution to help these schools,” she said.

She said the third focus involved the issue of special education, which will be strengthened in the state, with several initiatives being drafted.

“Today is the first time I have visited Sabah as the Deputy Education Minister, and I will listen to all the briefings from the Sabah Education Department (JPNS) about the needs of the state education sector, in addition to the three main focus areas,” she added.

At the same event, Lim announced an allocation of RM100,000 to repair the SK Anglo Chinese Kota Kinabalu.

“Earlier, I noticed that there were several items which need to be repaired, including the leaky roof of the hall, several dangerous routes, and toilets,” she said. -Bernama