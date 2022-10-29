Three-fold increase in dengue cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded a three-fold increase in dengue cases up to the 42nd week of this year compared to the same period last year, said State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong.

He said the situation was worrying as 4,812 cases were recorded up to the 42nd week of this year compared to only 1,336 cases in the same period last year.

Safar said five fatalities due to dengue fever have been recorded in Sabah so far this year involving Sandakan (three cases) and one case each in Papar and Tawau.

“As of October 22, Sandakan was among the five districts with the highest number of dengue cases at 1,394; followed by Kota Kinabalu (1,155 cases), Tawau (387), Lahad Datu (349) and Putatan (344),“ he said in a statement today.

He said a total of 74 active outbreak localities were recorded, each with 11 outbreak hotspots, 11 uncontrolled outbreaks and 52 controlled outbreaks throughout Sabah involving seven districts, namely Sandakan, Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Lahad Datu, Kudat, Penampang and Pitas.

Safar said the Sabah government through the state Dengue Special Task Force Committee had also met on October 27 to discuss the very worrying situation.

He said the people are advised to always take measures to prevent dengue fever by cleaning the outside and inside of their houses, spraying aerosols, regularly using mosquito repellants and scrubbing water catchment containers once a week.

“Individuals experiencing symptoms of dengue fever are advised to seek immediate treatment at the nearest clinic or hospital to reduce the risk of dengue haemorrhagic fever complications, especially children and those with comorbidities,“ he said.

The Sabah government will always monitor related issues and take appropriate measures with the departments and agencies involved to ensure that the risk of dengue fever outbreaks can be addressed, he added.-Bernama