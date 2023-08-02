Three foreigners held over wrongful confinement of compatriot

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained three foreign men on suspicion of being involved in wrongful confinement and extortion against their compatriot in Petaling Jaya last Sunday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said police received a report from a man who claimed that he was contacted by a friend who had had been tied up and wrongfully confined by a group of men who demanded a ransom of RM25,000.

“Acting on information, a police team conducted a raid at PJ Centrestage on the same day and arrested the three men,” he said in a statement tonight.

All the suspects have been remanded until Feb 9, and the case is being investigated under Section 348 of the Penal Code. -Bernama