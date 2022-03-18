Three French climbers feared missing in Cameron Highlands

CAMERON HIGHLANDS: Three French nationals including two women are feared missing while climbing Gunung Berembun in Tanah Rata here.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Zone 3 chief Shahrul Nizam Nasir said seven members of the Cameron Highlands Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) have been deployed to the location of the incident after receiving a distress call from one of the victims at 4.56 pm today.

“On arrival at the location, the fire and rescue team learnt that the three individuals had gone missing while climbing the mountain,“ he said in a statement here.

He also said at the moment the team is climbing the mountain in a search and rescue mission to locate the missing victims.

He added that the Special Tactical Operations and Rescue Malaysia Team (STORM) and Multi Skill Team (MUST) are also on standby mode to assist in the operation if needed.-Bernama