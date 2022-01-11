Three head coaches, ex-Kelantan player send application to coach Kelantan FC

KOTA BHARU: Three head coaches and one former Kelantanese football player have expressed their intention to coach the Kelantan FC football team after the team qualified for next season’s Super League.

Owner of Kelantan FC Norizam Tukiman said all applications have been received and will be considered first before any further decisions are made.

“We are in the process of assessing their expected salaries and the results will be announced along with the new players who will be playing next season,” he told reporters after the launch of The Red Warriors (TRW) International Football Academy at Sultan Muhammad V stadium here yesterday.

Also present was the Malaysian Football League (MFL) chief executive officer Stuart Ramalingam.

Norizam said Kelantan FC will also reshuffle some players to play in the Super League next season.

“I have been advised by the coaching line-up to keep only good players.

“We will also bring imported players to meet the quota of nine imported players,” he said.

Norizam said the TRW International Football Academy is Kelantan FC’s long-term plan to produce creative, positive-thinking and disciplined young players.

“We will also work with football academics from different countries on the African continent such as Senegal,” he said.-Bernama