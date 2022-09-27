Three held over diesel misappropriation in Malacca

MALACCA: Police believe they have crippled a syndicate involved in the embezzlement of subsidised diesel with the detention of three men in a raid carried out by the Intelligence Branch of the 6th Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA6) in the Bukit Ramai Industrial Area here yesterday.

Malacca Tengah District Police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the three men, aged 31, 39 and 55, were detained at 2 pm yesterday when they were transferring diesel from a lorry into a tank.

“Upon inspection, the team found 3,000 litres of diesel in the lorry and 33,000 litres more in the premises, with the value of seizure estimated at RM165,000.

“The modus operandi of the syndicate is to purchase subsidised diesel from petrol stations in the state before selling them to industry players at a higher price,” he said in a statement today.

He said all three suspects have been handed over to the Malacca Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) and the case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.-Bernama