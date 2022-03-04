Three hikers reported missing in Kedah's Gunung Keriang

ALOR SETAR: Three men were reported to have lost their way while hiking in Gunung Keriang near here today.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department Zone 1 chief Wan Mohd Hamizi Wan Mohd Zin said they were informed of the incident at 4.59 pm today.

“The three went up the hill with their friends at 6 am. When their friends came down to the foot of the hill, the three were not there,” he said in a statement.

“The three could still be contacted by phone. Firemen have conducted a search but failed to locate them,” he said.-Bernama