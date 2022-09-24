Three including two MBSA officials nabbed by MACC

SHAH ALAM: Three individuals, including two officials of the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA), have been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), believed to be in connection with a state government project.

Also arrested was a contractor, said MACC senior director of investigation Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim when contacted.

Meanwhile, Shah Alam Mayor Datuk Zamani Ahmad Mansor said the city council was still waiting for the MACC report and could not confirm whether it was related to the flood mitigation project as reported by a news portal.

According to Zamani, the project is still at the discussion stage with the state government and has not yet started.

He also could not confirm whether the MACC had taken out some files from the premises during the alleged raid at Wisma MBSA here, last Monday.

“At that time, all senior officials were outside attending the budget dialogue. Some said there was a raid, but I cannot confirm because I was not there, and I have not received any information from the MACC yet,” he said.-Bernama