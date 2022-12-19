Three Indonesian men drown in underground sewerage channel in Cyberjaya

PUTRAJAYA: Three Indonesian men drowned in an underground sewerage channel in Selangor Science Park 2, Cyberjaya, near here today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Datuk Norazam Khamis said according to initial reports, the victims, who were Telekom Malaysia cable installation contract workers, had passed out in a sewer hole at a depth of five metres.

“Firefighters received an emergency call at 3.17pm and the three victims were confirmed dead at the scene,“ he said in a statement .

Norazam said the bodies were taken to the Serdang Hospital and that the case was handed over to the police for further action.-Bernama