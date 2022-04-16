Three Indonesians held after body found in Sepang

SEPANG: Three Indonesians, including a permanent resident, were detained in Padang Jawa, Shah Alam, early today to assist in the investigation into the murder of a Bangladeshi man whose body was found in Jalan Sepang-Salak here, yesterday (April 15).

Sepang police chief, ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof, when contacted today, said that the three men, aged between 24 and 50, who were arrested in a raid at about 1 am today, denied involvement in the murder case.

Wan Kamarul Azran said police intelligence revealed that the 25-year-old victim had a local girlfriend, who was once married to a foreigner and has three children.

According to him, during the Movement Control Order, the woman’s husband had gone back to Indonesia and returned to Malaysia in August 2021, and on discovering that his wife had befriended the victim, was enraged and divorced his wife.

Yesterday, the body of an unidentified man was found by the roadside of Jalan Sepang-Salak here this morning, with injuries to his abdomen, and his hands were bound with wires.

The victim, who was in his 20s to 30s, was found wearing a white collared t-shirt, long black pants, and a face mask under his chin, and there were no traces of a BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guerin) injection scar on him.

Wan Kamarul Azran said that the murder was believed to be motivated by jealousy and revenge.-Bernama