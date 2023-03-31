Three injured in crash involving ambulance

GUA MUSANG: A doctor and a nurse were among three people injured after the ambulance they were in crashed at KM15.5 of Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Krai here yesterday.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said they were travelling from Hospital Kuala Krai to Hospital Gua Musang after sending a patient when the accident happened at 3.40 pm.

“When going round a bend, the ambulance driver tried to avoid a Mitsubishi Triton four-wheel drive which entered its lane. The ambulance went out of control, hit an electric pole and crashed into a drain,” he said in a statement here.

He said the ambulance driver, Anuar Shamsudin, 39, of the Civil Defence Force, suffered serious head injuries.

The doctor, Al-Farouq Azmi Nazmi, 28, suffered facial injuries and broke his left hand and fingers, while the nurse, Nur Hafini Hanis Hasbullah, 36, sustained light injuries.

Sik said police were looking for the Mitsubishi Triton driver, and he urged anyone with information on the accident to contact investigating officer Insp Muhamad Rahmad Zakaria at 019-4742270. -Bernama