Three injured in elevator crash incident

KUALA LUMPUR: Three individuals were injured when the elevator they were in crashed down to the ground floor from the second floor of a building in Jalan Klang Lama here today.

A spokesman for the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Operations Centre said in a statement that they received a call regarding the incident at about 4.22 pm involving an elevator with five people, three women and two men.

“All the victims, aged between 28 and 61, were rescued at about 4.35 pm with the three injured women sent to the Taman Desa Medical Centre for leg injuries,“ said the statement.

It added that two others in the elevator were not injured.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation. — Bernama