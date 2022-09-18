Three killed after two small planes collide mid-air in Colorado

LOS ANGELES: Three people died after two small planes collided mid-air on Saturday in the US state of Colorado, authorities said.

The collision was first reported at 8.54 am local time (1454 GMT), according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The US National Transportation Safety Board confirmed in a tweet that it is investigating the mid-air collision of a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos aircraft near Longmont, Colorado, Xinhua reported.

First responders discovered two separate crash sites, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“The first crashed aircraft was found in the 10,000 block of Niwot Rd on the south side. Two people were on board the aircraft, both of whom were found dead at the scene,“ said the sheriff’s office.

“The second aircraft was found in the 9,700 block of Niwot Rd on the north side,“ and the one occupant in it was also found dead before responders’ arrived at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said investigation was still in progress.-Bernama