Three killed, four injured in Thursday's shooting in Chiang Rai

BANGKOK: A man believed to be under the influence of drugs opened fire outside a community hall in Mae Suai district, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, killing three persons including a four-year old girl.

In the incident around 12 noon, several cats and dogs were also killed and four more persons injured as the man took potshots at his victims.

Superintendent of Mae Suai Police Station Pol Col Sophon Muangfueng said police arrested the 26-year-old jobless man who went into hiding after the tragedy.

“The suspect was believed to be under the influence of drugs while committing the crime and was persuaded by his family members to surrender.

“The suspect is charged with murder, possession of dangerous weapon in public, trespassing and possession of drugs,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Sophon said witnesses saw the man carrying a shotgun walking calmly toward the villagers gathered outside a community hall before he started shooting.

The dead aged between four and 45 years old while the injured between 21 and 61 years old.-Bernama