Three killed in car-truck collision

KUANTAN: Three people were killed when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a trailer truck laden with oil palm at Kilometre 27 Jalan Ibam-Rompin, Rompin last night.

Rompin district police chief DSP Mohd Azahari Mukhtar said Suhada Ramli, 22, her sister Nazira, 23, and their friend Nurul Natasha Ahmad Akbal, 22, who were in a Perodua Alza Myvi car, died on the spot in the 10.51 pm incident.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when the car, driven by Suhada heading from Muadzam Shah to Rompin, skidded before swerving into the opposite lane and ramming into the oncoming trailer truck,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Azahari said the bodies were taken to the Muadzam Shah Hospital, Rompin, for post-mortem and the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. -Bernama