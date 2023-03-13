Three killed in head-on crash

PENAMPANG: Three men aged between 17 and 58 died in a car collision in Jalan Papar Lama, near Nambazan here last night.

The accident involved a Naza Kia with a Perodua Myvi.

Penampang police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said in the incident at 11.10 pm, both vehicles were badly damaged in the crash.

“Initial investigation found the accident occurred when a car drove into the opposite lane and collided with an on-coming vehicle,” he said in a statement today.

He said the three individuals had been identified and confirmed dead at the scene while a boy escaped with light injuries.

“The remains of the victims were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further action and the incident is investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he added. -Bernama