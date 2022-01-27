Three killed, two hurt in Rompin crash

KUANTAN: Three men died while two others were injured in an accident involving two vehicles at KM98.5 of Jalan Kuantan-Segamat in Rompin, this morning.

Pahang Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Kamarulzaman Jusoh, in a statement today, said the three victims died on the spot in the 4.26am accident.

He said one of the dead victims was identified as Rizal Awing, 18, an Orang Asli man from Kampung Kachong in Muadzam Shah, Rompin.

However, he said the other two individuals, believed to be Orang Asli men who also died in the crash have yet to be identified.

The incident was believed to have occurred when Rizal who was at the wheel of a Proton Saga car had lost control of the vehicle which veered into the opposite lane and crashed into the oncoming BMW X1.

Kamarulzaman said three victims in the Proton Saga suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The 31-year-old driver and the 37-year-old passenger of the BMW X1 which was heading to Terengganu from Negeri Sembilan sustained minor injuries,” he said.

The three bodies were taken to the Muadzam Shah Hospital, Rompin for post mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.-Bernama