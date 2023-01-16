Three lawyers withdraw from representing Siti Bainun, proceedings postponed

KUALA LUMPUR: The defence trial of Ruman Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali (pix), who was charged with neglecting and abusing a 13-year-old Down syndrome girl known as Bella, has been postponed to tomorrow after three of her lawyers withdrawn themselves from representing her in the case.

Sessions Court Judge Izralizam Sanusi allowed the postponement after Siti Bainun’s lead defence counsel, Nur’Aminahtul Mardiah Md Nor, told the court that she and her firm had decided to withdraw from the case after finding out that two other lawyers in the defence team - Mohammad Farhan Maaruf and Nur Ellena Mohamed Razif - had also submitted their notice of withdrawal from the case.

“We made the decision not to continue representing Siti Bainun because there was no instruction from her. And I cannot represent her without my team.

“I have to apply for a postponement because I am the lead defence counsel and have to explain to the court the situation we are dealing with as it involves lawyers from five different firms,” she said.

In allowing the postponement, Judge Isralizam said the court received the notice of withdrawal from Mohammad Farhan and Nur Ellena on Jan 13.

When the judge asked whether she knew that her lead counsel Nur’Aminahtul Mardiah would withdraw from representing her, Siti Bainun said: “I was told that there were time issues, but I did not know that she would withdraw. So I need to discuss with them to assist me (in seeking legal assistance).”

Judge Izralizam said it was inappropriate for lawyers to withdraw from a case at the last minute as it would cause problems for the client. If there were problems, the withdrawal notice should be filed sooner so that the client is informed and can engage new lawyers.

“Nevertheless, I hereby postpone today’s proceedings to tomorrow to allow you (Siti Bainun) to engage new lawyers or to proceed only with your other two remaining lawyers, namely Nurul Hafizah Hassan and Asiah Abd Jalil,” he said.

Siti Bainun, 30, had pleaded not guilty to the charges of neglecting and abusing the teenager to an extent that the girl suffered physical and emotional injuries, in a condominium unit in Wangsa Maju between February and June 2021.

The charges were framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which carries imprisonment for up to 20 years or a fine of RM50,000 or both, if found guilty. -Bernama